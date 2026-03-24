Delhi Fire Tragedy: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Palam Blaze, 9 Dead And 3 Injured; Seeks Report Over Rescue Delay

NHRC issues notice over Palam fire tragedy, flags delay in rescue operations | X

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that nine members of a family, including three children and a 70-year-old woman, died and three others sustained injuries in a fire that broke out in a four-storey building in the Palam area of South-West Delhi on March 18, 2026.

Reportedly, the Fire Brigade teams’ hydraulic crane developed some technical snag, resulting in a delayed rescue operation. Locals alleged that timely functioning of the equipment could have saved more lives.

Notices issued to Delhi officials

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of compensation disbursement to the aggrieved and the injured persons.

Fire reportedly caused by short circuit

According to the media report, carried on March 19, 2026, the fire started at around 6:15 a.m., allegedly due to a short circuit. It started from a ground-floor shop and quickly spread to the residential floors above.

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Reportedly, the locals tried to rescue the trapped persons by breaking windows and walls of the house. A few got injured while they were reportedly trying to escape or rescue others.