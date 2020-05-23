Delhi Fire: Eight patients rescued after fire breaks out at Cygnus Orthocare Hospital in south Delhi

New Delhi: On Saturday evening, a fire broke out at the Cygnus Orthocare Hospital and eight fire trucks were rushed to hospital designated for COVID-19 cases in south Delhi.

According to an NDTV report, the fire is now under control and eight patients at the hospital were rescued safely.

The report mentions that the fire broke out in an Operation Theatre and a recovery room on the third floor of the four-story building. However, it is not mentioned how the fire started.

A reserve for COVID-19 patients, the Cygnus Orthocare Hospital is located opposite IIT-Delhi in Hauz Khas.

(This is a developing story)