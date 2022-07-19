Delhi: Fire breaks out in building in New Ashok Nagar area

A fire broke out in a building in New Ashok Nagar area, ANI reported.
Total of 5 fire tenders rushed to site. So far 12 personnel have been rescued from the building in New Ashok Nagar in Delhi which caught fire. Building comprises of Ground with 3 floors and fire is mainly on the 1st floor.
This is a developing story and details are awaited.
