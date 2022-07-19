e-Paper Get App

Delhi: Fire breaks out in building in New Ashok Nagar area

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Fire breaks out in building in New Ashok Nagar area | Representational Image

A fire broke out in a building in New Ashok Nagar area, ANI reported.

Total of 5 fire tenders rushed to site. So far 12 personnel have been rescued from the building in New Ashok Nagar in Delhi which caught fire. Building comprises of Ground with 3 floors and fire is mainly on the 1st floor.

This is a developing story and details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaDelhi: Fire breaks out in building in New Ashok Nagar area

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speakar Rahul Narvekar meets PM Modi

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speakar Rahul Narvekar meets PM Modi

1st Test: Opener Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan's chase of 342 for win over Sri Lanka

1st Test: Opener Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan's chase of 342 for win over Sri Lanka

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath...

'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath...