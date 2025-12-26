 Delhi Fire: 20-Year-Old Dies, One Injured In Mustafabad Building Blaze
Delhi Fire: 20-Year-Old Dies, One Injured In Mustafabad Building Blaze

A 20-year-old man died and another person was injured after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area early Friday. Fire officials said the blaze, involving domestic articles, was reported at 6.24 am, following which five fire tenders were deployed. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Fire: 20-Year-Old Dies, One Injured In Mustafabad Building Blaze | Representative Image

 A 20-year-old man died and another person sustained injuries after a fire broke in a four-storey building in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area on Friday morning, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.

The deceased has been identified as Junaid. The identity of the injured has not been ascertained yet, the official said.

"A call regarding a fire in the building, which consists of a ground floor and three storeys, was received at 6.24 am. The fire broke out among domestic articles. We rushed five fire tenders to the spot,” the officer added.

