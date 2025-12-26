Delhi Fire: 20-Year-Old Dies, One Injured In Mustafabad Building Blaze | Representative Image

A 20-year-old man died and another person sustained injuries after a fire broke in a four-storey building in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area on Friday morning, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.

The deceased has been identified as Junaid. The identity of the injured has not been ascertained yet, the official said.

"A call regarding a fire in the building, which consists of a ground floor and three storeys, was received at 6.24 am. The fire broke out among domestic articles. We rushed five fire tenders to the spot,” the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Delhi fire

Mustafabad

Northeast Delhi

Building fire

Delhi Fire Services

Fire accident

Junaid

Fire tenders

Residential blaze

Fire investigation