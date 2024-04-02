Delhi: Female Dog Breeder Beats 3 Puppies Stuffed In A Cage In Front Of Little Girl, Animal Activists Swing Into Action After Video Goes Viral

Screenshot from the video on X in which the woman can be seen hitting the puppies in front of her little child | X

In a disturbing incident reported from Neb Sarai in Sainik Farm Area in Delhi, a breeder allegedly mistreated little puppies/dogs by confining them to small cages. In fact, a viral video on social media showed little puppies tied and beaten up by a woman with a stick. Shockingly, she does it in front of a little child who comes to say goodbye to her.

Video of the the incident went viral on social media. This prompted action from animal rights activists.

Manvi Rai, an animal activist along with other people reached the house where the incident took place.

Activist narrates the ordeal of the innocent animals

While speaking about the incident on a video recorded on mobile phone, Manvi Rai informed that there were three puppies confined in a small container or cage kept in the balcony.

However, such was the defiance and fear of those involved in the wrongdoing that even the informer was hesitant of coming out of the house after the activists had reached the building where violation was taking place.

Manvi Rai, speaking in the video, alleged that the family lived in a room and kept the puppies in the balcony. She added that the neighbours were afraid to come to the rescue of the puppies as the erring family would often indulge in fights.

Video captures cruelty and demand for rescue

Watch the video of the woman beating up the puppies in the tiny cages in the video below and the animal activists coming to the rescue of the puppies.

Urgent: Disturbing reports of a breeder in Neb Sarai, Delhi, Sainik Farm Area mistreating little dogs, confining them to small cages. Video circulating on social media prompted action from Manvi Rai mam, ensuring rescue efforts. 🙏 Now, an FIR is being lodged against the… pic.twitter.com/IVqJA8hEEG — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) April 2, 2024

A verified handle on X (previously Twitter) by the name of Vidit Sharma shared the videos and also informed that animal activist Manvi Rai had led from the front to rescue the puppies. Accxording to the handle, an FIR was also being filed to take action against the accused.

Not just pets but cruelty against animals and stray dogs have become a disturbing incident reported at an alarmingly high rate. Incidents of stray animals attacking kids and people have also surfaced in large numbers. These incidents are part of the man-animal conflict which have only increased with the growing urbanisation but shrinking space in cities and towns.