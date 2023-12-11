Delhi: FBI Delegation Led By Director Visits CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters | PTI

A high level Delegation led by Mr Christopher A Wray, Director, FBI today visited CBI Headquarters, New Delhi. During the visit, FBI, Director held discussions with Mr. Praveen Sood, Director, CBI and senior officials of CBI.

The meeting focused on strengthening exchange of information on criminal matters, for improved coordination in combating transnational crimes and sharing of expertise in investigation of technology enabled crimes.

Both agencies recognized the challenges posed by organized crime networks, cyber enabled financial crimes, ransomware threats, economic crimes and transnational crimes.

The need to expedite sharing of evidence and for closer assistance in bringing criminals & fugitives to face justice was deliberated. It was also discussed to exchange best practices of FBI Academy, Quantico and CBI Academy, Ghaziabad.

FBI Director, Mr. Christopher A Wray while interacting with senior officers of CBI thanked CBI for the collaborative spirit and the enduring cooperation during FBI’s long relationship with the CBI.

Mr. Praveen Sood welcomed FBI Director and thanked him for his visit.

Director Wray's visit signifies a step towards deepening cooperation and shared commitment to combat crime in all its manifestations in the spirit of international police cooperation. Both agencies agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives.