Excise policy case: Former Dy CM Manish Sisodia's bail plea rejected by Delhi court | File

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of AAP leader and Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in CBI case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

The CBI arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The court had said it would pronounce its order on Sisodia's bail plea in the CBI case on March 31.

About Delhi liquor policy case

The Delhi liquor policy case has been a high-profile case that has implicated several individuals, including government officials and businessmen. The ED and CBI investigations have brought to light allegations of corruption and malfeasance in the issuance of liquor licences in Delhi.