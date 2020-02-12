Delhi Election 2020: Bihar leaders fail to impress Poorvanchali voters

Patna: The ‘Poorvanchali’ voters in Delhi assembly elections could not be influenced by the leaders from Bihar who were actively campaigning for the last one month in the state.
Led by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP and JDU ministers and legislators were camping in the constituencies dominated by Bihari and eastern UP voters.
On Tuesday ,the results confirmed negligible influence of leaders from Bihar on Delhi voters. The two JDU candidates got 0.70 per cent together and LJP candidate got 0.40 pc votes, forefeiting security deposits too. Half a dozen union ministers from Bihar, including Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Nityananad Rai, former minister Radha Mohan Singh had addressed several corner meetings and had house to house visits to woo the voters from Bihar. A dozen cabinet colleagues of Nitish were also present.
CM Nitish Kumar, who had shared election platforms with Amit Shah and JP Nadda, also failed in seeking support from the non-resident Bihari voters in Delhi. He had talked of Bihar model of development in his speeches and claimed Bihar roads were much better than Delhi. However, his claims were rejected.
Nitish Kumar reacted on Delhi results by saying voters were the masters. For the first time, he came out of his Anne Margh residence after 11 days to unveil a statute of the Janasangh leader,Deen Dayal Upadhaya at Rajendra Nagar, where RSS headquarters is located.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)