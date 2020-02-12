Delhi Election 2020: Bihar leaders fail to impress Poorvanchali voters

Patna: The ‘Poorvanchali’ voters in Delhi assembly elections could not be influenced by the leaders from Bihar who were actively campaigning for the last one month in the state.

Led by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP and JDU ministers and legislators were camping in the constituencies dominated by Bihari and eastern UP voters.

On Tuesday ,the results confirmed negligible influence of leaders from Bihar on Delhi voters. The two JDU candidates got 0.70 per cent together and LJP candidate got 0.40 pc votes, forefeiting security deposits too. Half a dozen union ministers from Bihar, including Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Nityananad Rai, former minister Radha Mohan Singh had addressed several corner meetings and had house to house visits to woo the voters from Bihar. A dozen cabinet colleagues of Nitish were also present.