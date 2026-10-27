Delhi Doctors Correct 4-Year-Old Myanmar Girl's Congenital Neck Deformity Through Reconstructive Surgery At Max Hospital | X - BJP4Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 27: A four-year-old girl from Myanmar underwent reconstructive surgery to correct a congenital neck deformity at a Delhi hospital, restoring the normal alignment of her head and neck, the hospital said.

The child, Baby Wint Yadanar Aung, was diagnosed with congenital torticollis, a condition in which a shortened or contracted neck muscle causes the head to tilt to one side.

The surgery was performed at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket.

Diagnosis And Treatment Decision

The child was first evaluated by a visiting medical team from a Myanmar hospital in May this year. Following a remote consultation and a review of her photographs and medical history, Dr Sunil Choudhary, chairman and chief of plastic surgery at the hospital, diagnosed the condition and advised the family on treatment options.

The family later travelled to India for treatment after the deformity began affecting the child's social experiences, with her parents reportedly concerned about her being ridiculed over her appearance.

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Surgery Corrects Neck Muscle Contracture

During the surgery, doctors released the contracted muscle on the right side of the child's neck at its upper and lower attachments, allowing her head and neck to return to a more natural position.

Choudhary stated that congenital torticollis can be treated with physiotherapy and stretching exercises in many cases, while surgery may be required when the muscle contracture persists.

He said timely evaluation was important as a persistent head tilt could contribute to facial asymmetry and affect a child's development.

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Child Recovers And Returns To Myanmar

The child recovered well after the procedure and was discharged following the initial healing period. She returned to Myanmar after 10 days of recovery and is doing well, the hospital said.

Congenital torticollis can be identified in infancy through an abnormal head tilt or difficulty turning the neck in one direction. Treatment depends on the child's age, the severity of the condition and the response to conservative management, doctors said.

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