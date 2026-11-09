Delhi Diwali Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Firecracker Explodes During Celebrations In Narela

A 10-year-old boy died after suffering fatal injuries in a firecracker accident during Diwali celebrations in Delhi's Narela area on Sunday night, November 8. The incident took place in Rajiv Colony, under the jurisdiction of Narela police station, around 9:45 pm.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, citing Delhi Police, the boy was bursting a hand-held flower-pot firecracker (anar) outside his house when it exploded, causing severe injuries to his chest. He was subsequently taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police received information from the hospital around 10:50 pm that the child had been brought in dead with burn injuries. His body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Family Alleges Firecracker Rocket Misfired

However, accounts cited in other media reports differ over the type of firecracker involved in the accident.

According to NewsX, the boy's family said he was attempting to burst a rocket when it misfired instead of travelling upwards and struck him in the stomach or chest.

He was rushed to Raja Harishchandra Hospital, also known as Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Family Members Protest At Hospital

The incident reportedly triggered protests by the boy's family members at the hospital. They alleged negligence in treatment and claimed that the child was still breathing when he was brought in, adding that he could have been saved.

The boy's father also reportedly fell ill after learning about his son's death.

Police Begin Investigation

Delhi Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's death. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to establish further details.

While reports differ on whether the accident involved a hand-held flower-pot firecracker or a misfired rocket, the incident has once again highlighted the dangers of firecracker use, particularly involving children during festive celebrations.