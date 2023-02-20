Delhi Dharam Sansad: Supreme Court seeks report from police on Dec 21 gathering in capital

The Supreme Court on Monday sought from Delhi Police the chargesheet in the alleged inflammatory speeches in the Dharam Sansad in Delhi in December 2021. The police had said it was still awaiting the forensic report.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala ordered this after Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Delhi Police, said the samples were sent to the forensic lab and the report was awaited.

The court was hearing a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Delhi Police for alleged inaction over the incident, which the petitioner, Tushar Gandhi, said was in violation of the court’s guidelines in the Tehseen Poonawala case on how to deal with such matters.

Hearing the plea last month, the Supreme Court had asked the police to appraise it of the investigation and asked why the FIR was filed only five months later.