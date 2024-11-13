 Delhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility & Breathlessness; AQI Drops To 361, Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility & Breathlessness; AQI Drops To 361, Visuals Surface

Delhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility & Breathlessness; AQI Drops To 361, Visuals Surface

Upendra Singh, a local said "The pollution has increased and with the temperatures also dropping down, we have started experiencing a lot of issues. There is barely any visibility on the road, and we have also been experiencing irritation in the eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough."

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
A layer of smog engulfs the area around India Gate as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in the 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). | ANI

New Delhi: Dense layer of smog engulfed the national capital Delhi with the Air quality dropping down to 361 categorized as 'Very Poor' at 8 a.m., as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

Residents have complained of low visibility on the roads and have also been experiencing irritation in their eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough.

Read Also
Delhi AQI: Capital Continues To Breathe Toxic Air; Check Out 10 Most Polluted Cities In India Today
article-image

Residents Of Delhi Speak About The Difficulties They Face

Upendra Singh, a local said "The pollution has increased and with the temperatures also dropping down, we have started experiencing a lot of issues. There is barely any visibility on the road, and we have also been experiencing irritation in the eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough."

FPJ Shorts
Arjun Deshwal Powers Jaipur Pink Panthers With 19-Point Performance Against Bengaluru Bulls
Arjun Deshwal Powers Jaipur Pink Panthers With 19-Point Performance Against Bengaluru Bulls
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024: Interview Schedule Announced At upsc.gov.in
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024: Interview Schedule Announced At upsc.gov.in
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Criticizes Iran's Leadership For Prioritizing Destruction Of Israel Over Building Iran
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Criticizes Iran's Leadership For Prioritizing Destruction Of Israel Over Building Iran
Elon Musk's Starlink To Reach India Soon? Satellite Internet Company To Take On Reliance & Airtel
Elon Musk's Starlink To Reach India Soon? Satellite Internet Company To Take On Reliance & Airtel

A cyclist near India Gate complained that he had to halt his routine due to the increasing pollution.

"I come here to cycle daily. However, I had to stop cycling for some time due to no visibility and high level of pollution in the city. It is getting difficult to breathe. The government needs to take some action on this urgently. Locals should also cooperate with the government and take precautionary measures," he said.

Read Also
Delhi's Air Quality In 'Very Poor' Category, AQI Over 400 In Many Areas
article-image

A senior citizen complained that he and his grandchildren had been facing breathing issues and throat pain because of the pollution.

"We are facing a lot of problems. I am a senior citizen. My grandchildren are also suffering from problems while going to school. We are having breathing issues, irritation in the eyes and throat pain. The main reason behind this is the use of vehicles and stubble burning. There needs to be some action taken on this, the government cannot just sit without doing anything," he said.

AQI in Anand Vihar dropped down to 399, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, 376 in Ashok Vihar at 8 a.m. as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

SC On The Right To Live In A Pollution-Free Atmosphere

On Monday, the Supreme Court said that the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution.

Read Also
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
article-image

Questioning the authorities for their failure to implement the ban on firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih further said that if firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens.

"The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen, which is protected by Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution or compromises the health of people. If firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens," said the bench.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bulldozer Justice' Gets Hammered By Supreme Court, 15-Day Notice Needed Now

'Bulldozer Justice' Gets Hammered By Supreme Court, 15-Day Notice Needed Now

PM Modi To Embark On 3-Nation Tour From November 16 To 21

PM Modi To Embark On 3-Nation Tour From November 16 To 21

Wayanad By-Election: Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Polling Booth In Kalpetta, Interacts With Voters; VIDEO

Wayanad By-Election: Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Polling Booth In Kalpetta, Interacts With Voters; VIDEO

Vivah Panchami 2024: Janakpur Dham (Mithla) In Nepal Gears Up For Ram-Sita Vivah

Vivah Panchami 2024: Janakpur Dham (Mithla) In Nepal Gears Up For Ram-Sita Vivah

Delhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility &...

Delhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility &...