Delhi Crime: Teen Attacked With Online-Bought Knife After Trolling Dispute Turns Violent In Shakurpur

Teen Attacked With Online-Bought Knife After Trolling Dispute Turns Violent In Shakurpur | Representative Image

New Delhi: Seven juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old boy with a knife purchased online in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur following a dispute linked to rivalry and alleged trolling, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near a park in Shakurpur on May 15, they said.

Police said information regarding the stabbing was received at Subhash Place police station around 8.17 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot and found the teenager critically injured with a knife embedded in the left side of his body.

The victim was bleeding profusely and was immediately shifted to a hospital by Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Place Inspector Tej Pal Singh, police said, adding that prompt medical assistance helped save his life.

A case was registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS and all seven juveniles involved in the attack were apprehended during the investigation, police said.

According to police, the accused and the victim belonged to rival local groups and a confrontation following alleged trolling escalated into the stabbing.

"The knife used in the offence was purchased online approximately three days before the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

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