‘Bone-Deep Wound, Bleeding From Left Ear’: Post-Mortem Reveals Chilling Details In Noida Dowry Death Case

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Noida: Details have surfaced in the post-mortem report of the victim in the Noida dowry death case. The autopsy report in the death of 24-year-old Deepika Nagar has revealed multiple serious injuries.

Deepika allegedly jumped from the roof of her home and died by suicide in Greater Noida after days of torture and assault over dowry demands. The report also mentions visible blows to her face and right thigh.

The post-mortem report states that a swelling and contusion measuring around 12 cm × 9 cm was found on the right side of the face. A 9 cm × 6 cm injury and contusion was found on the left elbow joint. An 8 cm × 5 cm injury was found on the left forearm.

A large contusion measuring around 38 cm × 14 cm was found on the right thigh. A bone-deep wound measuring around 4 cm × 1.5 cm was found on the left knee joint.

A wound measuring around 1.5 cm × 1 cm was found on the lower waist and abdomen area. A circular contusion measuring around 25 cm × 22 cm was found above the right iliac crest. Circular injury marks were found around the right arm, CNN News18 reported.

The post-mortem report also mentions that bleeding was observed from the left ear. Deep pressure and abrasion marks were found on the left side of the chest and abdomen.

According to the internal examination findings, a haematoma, or blood clot, was found in the middle and left side of the brain. The spleen was found ruptured. The left kidney appeared pale. The chambers of the heart were found empty. Internal bleeding was observed in different parts of the body.

The deceased's family has accused her husband and in-laws of continuous mental and physical harassment for dowry.