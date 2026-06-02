Delhi Crime: Police Arrest One, Detain Two Minors In Teen's Stabbing Case In New Usmanpur

Delhi Police arrested one person and held two minors in the stabbing of a 17-year-old in New Usmanpur, solving the case within hours.

One Adult, Two Minors Apprehended

Acting swiftly after the incident on Monday, the police arrested, gathered the evidence and apprehended three people: one 21-year-old, Nikki, and two Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs).

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Accused Admit Crime During Interrogation

During interrogation, they admitted the crime and disclosed that they were having some issues with the deceased.

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Victim And Accused Belonged To Same Community

The victim and the accused belong to the same community, Delhi Police said.

Investigation Continues

Further investigation is underway.

Another Stabbing Incident Reported In New Usmanpur

Meanwhile, another stabbing incident took place in New Usmanpur involving a 26-year-old at Bhagat Singh Colony, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Victim Found Dead At Crime Scene

The police found the 26-year-old lying dead on the ground when they reached the spot on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Identified As Lalit

The deceased was identified as Lalit, a resident of Brahmpuri, Delhi. The forensic team inspected the scene of the crime and collected relevant evidence.

Case Registered, Search For Accused Underway

Police have registered a case at the New Usmanpur police station and launched an investigation.

Police said that they have deployed multiple teams to pursue the leads and arrest the accused at the earliest.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)