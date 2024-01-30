Delhi Crime: Jilted Lover Slits Woman's Throat, Stabs Her Nearly 20 Times Over Infidelity Suspicion In Shakur Basti; Accused Held

Jilted Lover Slits Woman's Throat, Stabs Her Nearly 20 Times Over Infidelity Suspicion In Shakur Basti; Accused Held |

Delhi: In a shocking incident, the Delhi Police arrested a man on Monday in connection with the brutal murder of a woman in the Shakur Basti area. The accused, identified as Pandav Kumar, was reportedly romantically involved with the victim for over two and a half years.

The heinous crime occurred on January 25 when the lifeless body of the woman was discovered near the railway tracks in Shakur Basti. The victim was found with her throat slashed in multiple places, inflicted by a knife, leaving approximately 20 stab wounds on her body, including injuries near private parts.

Launching an extensive investigation, the police examined nearly 300 CCTV cameras, gathering approximately 100 hours of footage. After hours of probe, the authorities successfully identified and arrested Pandav Kumar, the prime suspect in the case.

Both Knew Each Other Since Past Two And Half Years

According to police sources, Pandav Kumar, a resident of Delhi and a labourer by profession, had known the woman for the past two and a half years. Their initial encounter took place in Kumar's ancestral village in Bihar, where the woman attended the wedding of Kumar's elder sister.

As their relationship progressed, suspicions arose in Kumar's mind regarding the woman's fidelity. Believing that she was involved in an extramarital affair, Kumar hatched a sinister plot to avenge what he perceived as betrayal.

Chilling Details Of Murder

Kumar reportedly purchased two knives from a shop in Rani Bagh market to execute his murder plan. He then lured the woman to the Budh Vihar drain area in Delhi, where he proposed that she stay with him. Upon her refusal, Kumar viciously attacked her with the purchased knives, causing fatal injuries.

After committing the gruesome act, Kumar fled the crime scene. However, the police, during their investigation, recovered a blood-stained broken knife and a bloodied shaving blade at the spot.

Following the discovery of the victim's body, the Delhi Police registered a case under IPC Section 302 and initiated a thorough investigation. Utilising the CCTV footage and information from informants, they successfully tracked down Kumar and arrested him on Monday.