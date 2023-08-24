Delhi Crime: Criminals Uproot ATM Filled With Cash Amid Tight Security For G20 Summit Khera Khurd

ATM Machine | Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi, August 24: Amid police assertion of having bolstered security in the national capital in view of the September G20 summit, criminals managed to uproot an ATM filled with cash and escape without being detected in outer north Delhi.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. According to police, at around 3.10 a.m., a PCR call was received from the command room of Central Bank of India, Mumbai, regarding ATM break and theft at Khera Khurd in the area following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the main gate of the ATM was broken and the ATM machine was uprooted from the ground and taken away. "The official said that an FIR is being registered under section 457, 380, 427, 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Narela Industrial Area police station." As per bank, the last refill was done on August 19 and the present cash was Rs 1,40,300 in the machine,” said a senior police official.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor in a statement said that the heightened security measures, including the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs), ambulances, and advanced fire fighting mechanisms like firefighting robots, have been implemented at strategic locations across the national capital to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the G20 Summit scheduled for September 8-10.

