Delhi Crime: 3 Miscreants Loot Elderly Man Of ₹1 Lakh At Gunpoint In Mandoli; Chilling Video Surfaces |

Delhi: In an incident of armed robbery caught on camera, three miscreants allegedly looted Rs 1 lakh from an elderly person in the Mandoli area on June 19. Delhi police officials confirmed in a statement that they have registered a case and efforts are being made to identify the culprits. A video of the theft surfaced on the incident showing the chilling ordeal of the man being robbed at gunpoint.

Video shows Armed Robbery Attempt

In the video surfaced on Twitter, the victim, an elderly man can be seen standing below a shed beside a busy road. Soon, two individuals can be seen approaching him and then catch hold of something in his hand, probably a bag containing cash. One of them can be seen flashing a gun to threaten other people around and make them not foil their theft attempt.

Another individual can be seen dragging the elderly man and snatching the bag off his grip. Both then fled away from the scene by the help of another individual waiting for them on a bike. All three managed to flee from the scene with getting caught. However the police authorities have accessed the video footage and are trying to identify them on its basis.

Similar incident Reported A Day Ago

A group of goons stopped a moving cab and looted the passengers in it at gunpoint. The incident reportedly took place on June 24 in Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel. The Delhi Crime Branch arrested 4 accused in connection with the incident.

A delivery agent and his associate were the ones who were robbed by the group of unknown assailants seen in the video. They were looted of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash at gunpoint. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

CCTV Footage shows Armed Robbery Attempt

In the CCTV footage shared on Twitter, one can see four men stopping a cab inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Two of them get down from their bikes and charge towards the car. One threatens the occupants on gunpoint, while the other one snatches a bag from the passenger seated on the back seat. They then fled away from the scene.