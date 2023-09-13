Delhi Crime: 2 Brothers Stabbed By Youth Over Minor Dispute In Khadda Colony, 1 Dies; Heart-Wrenching Visuals Surface Post Murder

Girl trying to wake up a victim | Twitter

New Delhi: A horrific incident of murder has come to light from the national capital where two youths were stabbed to death in Delhi. The incident occurred in Delhi's Khadda Colony area. The two brothers were stabbed to death over a minor dispute in southeast Delhi. The victims have been identified as Kamal Kishore and Shivam Sharma. They both are residents of Khadda Colony.

A video of a girl trying to wake up a victim goes viral

A video after the stabbing of the youths is doing rounds on the social media. It can be seen in the video that two youths are stabbed and they are seen drenched in a pool of blood. A girls who seems to be their relative can be seen in the video sobbing by sitting to the stabbed youth. The girl is trying to wake one of the victims who is allegedly said to be Kamal Sharma. The girl is trying to wake him up thinking that he is still alive. However, Kamal Sharma died on the spot after being stabbed.

The injured youths were taken to Apollo Hospital

The two youths were injured after being stabbed by the attacker and they were rushed to the Apollo Hospital. Kamal Kishore was declared brought dead at the hospital and his brother Shivam Sharma who was stabbed in the stomach was undergoing treatment. There are reports that his condition is stable and he is receiving treatment at the hospital.

The accused has been identified as Shahrukh

The accused has been identified as Shahrukh. Shahrukh stabbed the brothers over a minor dispute and fled. Shahrukh has been arrested and is currently in police custody. The Police is investigation the matter. Police said that Shahrukh told the police that he stabbed the two youths over minor dispute. The police registered a case in connection witht the incident and is carrying out further probe into the matter.

Shahrukh is also a resident of Khadda Colony

Shahrukh is also a resident of Khadda Colony in Delhi. There are reports that the accused and the victims knew each other and the accused stabbed the brothers after a minor dispute among them.