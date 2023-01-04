Delhi Crime: 19-year-old resists kidnapping attempt in Pandav Nagar; man threatens to throw acid at her

Delhi: A man tried to drag a 19-year-old girl inside a car in Delhi's Pandav Nagar. When she refused to get inside the car, the youth threatened to throw acid at her. The girl was injured during this. After which, she was given first aid. A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway.
Delhi acid attack on a teenager last month
Two masked men on bikes threw acid on a teenager minutes after she left home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries. As outrage spread over the attack, many also raised questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban.
The police arrested three men and found that the main accused, Sachin Arora, had procured the acid from Flipkart.
