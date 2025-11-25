 Delhi Court Sends 17 Protesters To 3-Day Judicial Custody After Parliament Street Protest
Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sahil Monga remanded the accused persons to 3 days' judicial custody after hearing submissions from the Delhi Police and their counsel.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Court Sends 17 Protesters To 3-Day Judicial Custody After Parliament Street Protest | Agencies

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday remanded 17 (11 girls, six boys) accused to 3 days' judicial custody. Delhi police sought their judicial custody. They have been arrested in a case lodged at Parliament Street Police Station.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sahil Monga remanded the accused persons to 3 days' judicial custody after hearing submissions from the Delhi Police and their counsel.

Police Allege Slogans Supporting Maoist Leader

During the hearing, Delhi police alleged that the accused persons have been arrested in relation to a protest during which slogans were raised in favour of Maoist Madvi Hidma, they obstructed the public servants from discharging their duties, they also violated the orders passed by the public servants, and they also caused injuries to public servants.

Defence Says Students Held Peaceful Protest

Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim appeared for the five girls accused in this case. He submitted that the accused are students and carried out a peaceful protest.

He also submitted that the girls were manhandled and were subjected to harrasment and suffered injuries.

It was also submitted that, if the police seek judicial custody, the accused persons should be released, as their custodial interrogation is not required. Advocate Ibrahim said that the bail application for the five accused will be filed tomorrow.

During the hearing, the court also interacted with the girls who alleged manhandling.

Case Linked to Sunday’s Protest

DCP (New Delhi District ) was also present during the hearing. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

These accused have been arrested in connection with the protest organised on Sunday. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

