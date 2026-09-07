Delhi Court Rejects YouTuber Ajeet Bharti’s Anticipatory Bail Plea In SC/ST Act Case

A Delhi court on Monday rejected YouTuber and commentator Ajeet Bharti’s anticipatory bail plea in a case registered against him under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler passed the order, with a detailed copy of the judgment expected to be made available later in the day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the hearing, the Delhi Police opposed the anticipatory bail plea, arguing that it was not maintainable. The police also told the court there was no reason for Bharti to apprehend arrest merely because an FIR had been registered against him. The investigating officer had not issued him a notice, the police said, adding that the offences invoked in the case carry a maximum punishment of seven years.

Bharti’s lawyer, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, sought to have the police’s statement regarding the absence of a notice recorded by the court.

The FIR was registered at Delhi’s North Avenue Police Station on August 23 under the SC/ST Act, Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complaint, filed by Azad Samaj Party leader Balakram Bauddh, relates to a video posted by Bharti. The complainant alleged caste-based abuse, objectionable remarks and threats.

Bharti has denied the allegations, maintaining that his remarks were made in response to what he described as a “grave provocation” involving his sister.