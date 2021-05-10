Delhi court refuses to grant interim relief to Navneet Kalra over black-marketing of oxygen concentrators

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday refused to grant any interim relief to Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the hoarding of oxygen concentrators in a restaurant in South Delhi.

Kalra appealed for interim relief from the police's coercive action in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his restaurants.

Special Judge Sumit Dass adjourned the matter for tomorrow asking Delhi Police to file a reply on the Kalra anticipatory bail plea.

The Court is to hear Kalra's anticipatory bail plea tomorrow, in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his restaurants by Delhi Police.

Public Prosecutor Wasi Ur Rahman, representing Delhi Police, sought adjournment on the ground of filing a reply on the anticipatory bail plea.