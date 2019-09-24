Delhi Court orders temporary shelter for Unnao rape survivor, after discharge from AIIMS

New Delhi: A special court in Delhi issued directions on Tuesday that if the Unnao rape survivor is discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 25, she be provided temporary accommodation for seven days as a witness protection measure.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma issued the direction after the girl's mother informed the court on Tuesday that she might be discharged from hospital on September 25 and that her further treatment can be carried out from her residence.

"It is directed that in case the victim/survivor is discharged from the hospital, she and her family be temporarily accommodated in the Hostel, JPN Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi for the next seven days," the judge said in the order.

The judge further observed that the counsel for the girl's family has said he would be looking for a suitable accommodation for the survivor and her family members comprising her mother, two sisters and one brother, so that the family shifts to a new accommodation with necessary security arrangements.

When contacted by IANS, however, an AIIMS spokesperson said there is no information yet on whether the girl will be discharged from hospital on September 25.

Brought to AIIMS last month, the rape survivor and her lawyer are on advanced life support system and are being treated by a multi-disciplinary team from the critical care, orthopaedics, trauma surgery and pulmonary medicine departments.

On July 28, the car in which the rape survivor, her lawyer and two aunts were traveling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. Both her aunts were killed in the accident, while the rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured.

Four-time MLA from the Unnao assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, is the prime accused in the case.