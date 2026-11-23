Delhi Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Dhruv Rathee In 8-Year-Old Defamation Case |

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee could face arrest during his next visit to India after a Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him for the third time in a 2018 defamation case. The warrant was issued on Monday in connection with a complaint filed by Vikas Pandey.

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Pandey had filed a defamation complaint against Rathee in 2018, alleging that the YouTuber uploaded a video on his YouTube channel that damaged his reputation.

Court issues fresh warrants

The latest NBW comes after the Saket court had issued bailable warrants against Rathee on October 17 and October 31. Earlier, a court staff member had informed the court that Rathee could not be served a notice as his residence was found locked.

The court subsequently directed that fresh summons be sent to his address in Gurugram, Haryana.

Advocate Samaksh Sharma, appearing for the complainant, had told the court that Rathee usually resides in Austria and had recently visited India to participate in protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi.

Next hearing scheduled for December 3

The court had noted that summons were first issued to Rathee in July 2019. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 3.

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