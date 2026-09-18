Delhi Court Grants Default Bail To US National Matthew VanDyke In Myanmar Terror Training Case

New Delhi: A Delhi special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Rouse Avenue has granted default bail to US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke in the alleged Myanmar terror training case. The court allowed his plea on Friday, September 18, citing the delay in completing the investigation and the absence of charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the chargesheet filed so far.

VanDyke, one of seven foreign nationals arrested in the case, has been granted bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh, along with one surety of the same amount. The court has directed him to remain in Delhi after his release and appear before the NIA whenever summoned.

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The court also noted that the six Ukrainian co-accused in the case are entitled to default bail on the same grounds.

What Are The Bail Conditions?

As part of the bail order, VanDyke must remain in the national capital following his release and cooperate with the investigation by appearing before the NIA whenever required.

The court's decision comes after VanDyke challenged his continued detention, citing the completion of approximately 180 days in custody without the filing of a chargesheet invoking UAPA provisions against him.

The chargesheet filed by the NIA is scheduled to be considered by the court on October 1.

What Is The Myanmar Terror Training Case?

The NIA arrested VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals in March 2026 in connection with allegations of illegally entering restricted areas of Mizoram and crossing into Myanmar to provide military training to ethnic armed groups.

VanDyke was arrested in Kolkata, while the six Ukrainian nationals Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor were arrested in Delhi and Lucknow.

According to the allegations, the accused entered Mizoram without the requisite permits before crossing into Myanmar, where they allegedly trained members of ethnic armed groups in drone warfare, operational techniques, assembly and jamming technology.

The NIA linked the alleged activities to potential threats to India's national security. The agency also alleged that the training was connected to a drone attack on a civilian aircraft in Myanmar, among other claims.

The original FIR included provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Why Did The Court Grant Default Bail?

In early September 2026, the NIA filed a chargesheet against the accused under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, relating to alleged violations involving illegal entry, stay and movement.

However, the chargesheet did not invoke UAPA provisions at that stage. The agency maintained that its investigation into the alleged UAPA offences was continuing and that a supplementary chargesheet could be filed if warranted.

The filing came around the time the 180-day period of custody under the UAPA was nearing its end.

VanDyke subsequently sought default bail, arguing that the investigation had not been completed within the prescribed period and that the chargesheet filed against him did not include UAPA offences.

The court accepted his plea on September 18. It also noted that the six Ukrainian co-accused were entitled to bail on the same grounds.

Who Is Matthew Aaron VanDyke?

VanDyke is a US national known for his work as a filmmaker, journalist and security analyst. He has previously been involved in conflict zones and founded a training organisation.

The case remains under investigation, with the NIA maintaining that its probe into the alleged UAPA offences is ongoing. The agency has indicated that a supplementary chargesheet may be filed if warranted.