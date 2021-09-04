Delhi court directs police to lodge FIR in case where a woman 'hanged herself', calls death suspicious

New Delhi: A Delhi Court has directed Delhi Police to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) under appropriate provisions of the law on the suspicious death of a young woman by hanging herself.

On the directions of Delhi Court, police have lodged an FIR under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) on basis of a complaint filed by the woman's mother.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Chander Jit Singh directed the concerned police station to lodge the FIR under appropriate provisions of law.

The court order came on a plea filed by the deceased mother's seeking to lodge an FIR against the accused person on the suspicious death of her daughter.

According to lawyer Darshan, the complainant received a call from Indian Spinal Injury Center Hospital and when she reached there, the doctor told her that she has been killed and has not died by herself. Complainant left the dead body at the hospital for post mortem and went to the police station where alleged accused Sayyad Mushdeek Rizvi was already sitting, who disclosed that there was some quarrel regarding mobile phone which deceased did not give to him and he left and when he came back, till then deceased had hanged herself.

Complainant's counsel Darshan told the Court that on February 10, 2021, the complainant received a call from his son also informing her that something had happened to the deceased and when she called Rizvi, he told her that she should come as her daughter has expired.

The complainant told the court that Rizvi and her daughter were staying together since February 2017 when the complainant's daughter was only 14 years old.

The mother said that her daughter cannot hang herself as the same seems impossible from the story and that subsequently at the time of last rituals, some swelling and other marks were noticed on the body of the deceased. That complainant approached the police station the very next day, but no action was taken, the advocate said.

Delhi Police filed action taken report citing post mortem report which said the cause of death is due to asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem hanging.

"It has also been reported that Rizvi had informed that he did not have any information about the workplace of the deceased and that only knew that she used to work in some hotel at Dwarka. It is a very intriguing aspect as one would generally have this information about one's partner," the court observes adding that it has also come in the report that Sayyad and his parents were aware of the hanging of the deceased.

"However, in the cremation ground, reason of death has been cited as a long illness. Complainant has also made allegations that she was informed that deceased had used 20 litres water bottle to hang herself but the same has not been seized/found by the police, " the Court said adding that, a young person has lost her life.

The court opined that there are facts that require investigation such as how or by using what the deceased hanged herself and that it is alleged against the proposed accused that he said that there was a quarrel immediately before the deceased choose to hang herself.

"Since all these facts or evidence thereof, if any, cannot be said to be in reach of the complainant and can be unearthed through field investigation only. Further, the reason for mentioning a "long illness" instead of hanging" in the cremation ground also raised certain eyebrows. Therefore, it is directed that SHO, PS concerned shall register the FIR under appropriate provisions of law," the Court said.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:34 PM IST