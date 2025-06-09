Delhi Court Allows 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana To Speak To Family Members Over Phone Call

Tahawwur Rana | ANI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday allowed jailed 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to speak to his family members over a phone call.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh allowed Rana the reprieve only one time.

The call would be in line with the jail manual and under the supervision of the Tihar Jail authority, the judge said.

The court also called for a fresh report on Rana's health within 10 days from Monday.

Read Also Gujarat High Court Shut Down After Receiving Anonymous Bomb Threat; Police Launch Investigation

A report from the jail authorities clarifying their stand on whether Rana should be allowed regular phone calls was also directed to be filed by the judge.

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman is currently in judicial custody.

Rana, a close associate of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority was appointed to represent Rana.

Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)