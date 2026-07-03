 Delhi Couple 'Romancing' In Car Meets With Accident After Vehicle Plunges Into River In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha - VIDEO
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Delhi Couple 'Romancing' In Car Meets With Accident After Vehicle Plunges Into River In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha - VIDEO

A Delhi couple suffered serious injuries after their car fell into the Hoff River in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district amid heavy rain and poor visibility. A passing ambulance driver rescued them. Viral social media posts claiming the couple was "romancing" remain unverified, while locals blame the accident-prone black spot and incomplete road infrastructure.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, July 03, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Delhi Couple 'Romancing' In Car Meets With Accident After Vehicle Plunges Into River In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha - VIDEO

A Delhi couple travelling to Chhattisgarh's Korba met with a serious accident after their car plunged into the Hoff River near Pandatarai in Kabirdham (Kawardha) district late at night. The mishap occurred as the vehicle was negotiating a sharp bend near the river amid heavy rain and poor visibility.

The injured have been identified as Sahil Mansoori and Sanki, both residents of Delhi. According to the woman, the couple was travelling to her parental home in Korba via Jabalpur when the accident took place. She said the car went out of control after the driver failed to spot the road due to darkness and rain, causing it to fall into the river.

Fortunately, an ambulance happened to be passing by when the vehicle crashed into the river. The ambulance driver immediately rushed to the spot, rescued the couple from the submerged car and alerted the police. Both victims were shifted to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

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Meanwhile, a video of the accident has gone viral on social media, with several users claiming the couple was "romancing" inside the moving car while the song "Bheege Honth Tere Pyasa Dil Mera" was playing.

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