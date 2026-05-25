Caught On Camera: Speeding Car Flings Couple 20 Feet Off Bike In Jaipur, Both Critical

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A couple riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in Rajasthan’s Jaipur after being hit by a speeding car while crossing the road near Loha Mandi. The incident took place on Sunday at around 2:22 pm.

The husband and wife were both thrown nearly 20 feet into the air, leaving them seriously injured, police said on Monday. The injured couple was admitted to a private hospital.

A video of the incident surfaced on Monday, showing the speeding car crashing into the motorcycle as the couple attempted to cross the road.

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The couple has been identified as Pushpendra Singh and his wife, Vandana Kanwar, according to a Times Now report.

Bystanders and locals promptly rushed to help the injured couple before police arrived at the scene. Both sustained multiple fractures and are currently undergoing treatment in the ICU, according to a Bhaskar English report.

Driver on the run

The car driver fled the scene after the crash, abandoning the vehicle. The car has since been seized, and a search operation has been launched to trace the accused driver.