Delhi: Couple Engages In Romantic Act On Speeding Bike In Vikaspuri; Video Goes Viral

Screengrab of viral video| X-@GagandeepNews

A video has surfaced online showing a couple engaging in a romantic act on a speeding bike, putting their lives and others at risk. The incident reportedly took place on the Vikaspuri flyover in Delhi.

The viral video shows the woman sitting on the fuel tank of the bike and clinging to the driver. The couple kissed each other while the bike was moving at high speed.

One of the travellers in another vehicle recorded the act and uploaded the video on social media.

A social media user shared the video, condemning the couple's behavior and tagging authorities for action.

"Couple openly romanced on a moving bike, the girl kissed the boy, video went viral, the incident happened at Delhi's Vikaspuri flyover. These people neither fear the law nor value their lives; they are just obsessed with romance," he wrote.

In a similar incident a few months ago, a couple was caught performing a dangerous romantic stunt in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur. The couple was riding a KTM bike with the girl sitting on the petrol tank facing the rider. The incident was caught on camera, and the video went viral on social media.

The biker, identified as Vinay, was performing the stunt on the highway in Jashpur to impress his girlfriend. SP Jashpur Shashi Mohan Singh spotted them from his car and recorded a video of the couple performing the dangerous stunt.