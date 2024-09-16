 Delhi: Couple Engages In Romantic Act On Speeding Bike In Vikaspuri; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Couple Engages In Romantic Act On Speeding Bike In Vikaspuri; Video Goes Viral

Delhi: Couple Engages In Romantic Act On Speeding Bike In Vikaspuri; Video Goes Viral

A social media user shared the video, condemning the couple's behavior and tagging authorities for action.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Screengrab of viral video| X-@GagandeepNews

A video has surfaced online showing a couple engaging in a romantic act on a speeding bike, putting their lives and others at risk. The incident reportedly took place on the Vikaspuri flyover in Delhi.

The viral video shows the woman sitting on the fuel tank of the bike and clinging to the driver. The couple kissed each other while the bike was moving at high speed.

One of the travellers in another vehicle recorded the act and uploaded the video on social media.

A social media user shared the video, condemning the couple's behavior and tagging authorities for action.

FPJ Shorts
Vishwakarma Puja: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know
Vishwakarma Puja: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know
Raha Snuggles In Alia Bhatt's Arms, Lights Up On Seeing Dadi Neetu Kapoor - Video Of Their Cute Interaction Goes Viral
Raha Snuggles In Alia Bhatt's Arms, Lights Up On Seeing Dadi Neetu Kapoor - Video Of Their Cute Interaction Goes Viral
BPSC Releases TRE 3 Final Answer Key For Classes 1-5; Check Result Date Here...
BPSC Releases TRE 3 Final Answer Key For Classes 1-5; Check Result Date Here...
'54% Of Our Youth Are Below 25, But Only 4% Are Skilled,' Says Dr Sureshkumar Madhusudanan, Former President Of The Indian Personnel Export Promotion Council
'54% Of Our Youth Are Below 25, But Only 4% Are Skilled,' Says Dr Sureshkumar Madhusudanan, Former President Of The Indian Personnel Export Promotion Council

"Couple openly romanced on a moving bike, the girl kissed the boy, video went viral, the incident happened at Delhi's Vikaspuri flyover. These people neither fear the law nor value their lives; they are just obsessed with romance," he wrote.

Read Also
Romantic Stunt! Couple Caught Performing Dangerous Romance On Speeding KTM Bike In Jashpur; SP...
article-image

In a similar incident a few months ago, a couple was caught performing a dangerous romantic stunt in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur. The couple was riding a KTM bike with the girl sitting on the petrol tank facing the rider. The incident was caught on camera, and the video went viral on social media.

The biker, identified as Vinay, was performing the stunt on the highway in Jashpur to impress his girlfriend. SP Jashpur Shashi Mohan Singh spotted them from his car and recorded a video of the couple performing the dangerous stunt.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K Encounter Video: Terrorist Runs For Cover, Shot Dead By Army's Heavy Firing During Baramulla...

J&K Encounter Video: Terrorist Runs For Cover, Shot Dead By Army's Heavy Firing During Baramulla...

Delhi: Couple Engages In Romantic Act On Speeding Bike In Vikaspuri; Video Goes Viral

Delhi: Couple Engages In Romantic Act On Speeding Bike In Vikaspuri; Video Goes Viral

'One Nation, One Election' To Be Implemented Within Current Tenure, BJP-Led NDA Confident Of...

'One Nation, One Election' To Be Implemented Within Current Tenure, BJP-Led NDA Confident Of...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Custody For Sandip Ghosh & Abhijit Mondal Till Sept 17

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Custody For Sandip Ghosh & Abhijit Mondal Till Sept 17

Mahadev Online Book: Inside The Promotional Powerhouse Fueling India’s Largest Betting Network

Mahadev Online Book: Inside The Promotional Powerhouse Fueling India’s Largest Betting Network