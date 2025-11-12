 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds ‘Jan Sunwai’ To Hear Public Grievances, Says Timely Redressal Of Citizens’ Issues Top Priority
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds ‘Jan Sunwai’ To Hear Public Grievances, Says Timely Redressal Of Citizens’ Issues Top Priority

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds ‘Jan Sunwai’ To Hear Public Grievances, Says Timely Redressal Of Citizens’ Issues Top Priority

The chief minister "attentively" heard problems, complaints, and suggestions of the people during 'Jan Sunwai' and issued clear instructions to officials of related departments to take immediate action. She interacted individually with the complainants, assuring them that their concerns and suggestions would be addressed as quickly as possible, the statement said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday heard grievances of people at 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her residence Jan Seva Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg, saying timely resolution of public issues is the topmost priority of her government.

She directed the officials of the government to act with sensitivity and promptness in addressing the grievances of the citizens.

"Public dialogue is the soul of good governance," she said in a statement from the CMO.

The chief minister "attentively" heard problems, complaints, and suggestions of the people during 'Jan Sunwai' and issued clear instructions to officials of related departments to take immediate action. She interacted individually with the complainants, assuring them that their concerns and suggestions would be addressed as quickly as possible, the statement said.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds ‘Jan Sunwai’ To Hear Public Grievances, Says Timely Redressal Of Citizens’ Issues Top Priority
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds ‘Jan Sunwai’ To Hear Public Grievances, Says Timely Redressal Of Citizens’ Issues Top Priority
Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon Returns On December 7: City’s Iconic Palm Beach Road To Host 5th Edition
Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon Returns On December 7: City’s Iconic Palm Beach Road To Host 5th Edition
Akshata Murty's Childhood Memory Is Connected To This Mysore Silk Saree From 1867 Displayed At London’s Victoria & Albert Museum
Akshata Murty's Childhood Memory Is Connected To This Mysore Silk Saree From 1867 Displayed At London’s Victoria & Albert Museum
Mumbai News: Kendriya Nair Samskarika Sangh Launches Global Nair Business Forum To Empower Youth Entrepreneurs
Mumbai News: Kendriya Nair Samskarika Sangh Launches Global Nair Business Forum To Empower Youth Entrepreneurs
Read Also
'Way He Was Calm...': Viral Video Shows Elderly Man Collapsing Inside Temple; Netizens React
article-image

Gupta said that the Delhi government is committed to bridging the gap between the administration and the public, making governance more transparent and accountable through active public participation, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshata Murty's Childhood Memory Is Connected To This Mysore Silk Saree From 1867 Displayed At...

Akshata Murty's Childhood Memory Is Connected To This Mysore Silk Saree From 1867 Displayed At...

'This Is How They Clean In India': Foreigner Shows Sweeper In Train, Throwing Away Garbage Directly...

'This Is How They Clean In India': Foreigner Shows Sweeper In Train, Throwing Away Garbage Directly...

'Way He Was Calm...': Viral Video Shows Elderly Man Collapsing Inside Temple; Netizens React

'Way He Was Calm...': Viral Video Shows Elderly Man Collapsing Inside Temple; Netizens React

‘She Wanted To Go Abroad, I Wasn’t Willing’: Ex-Husband Of Jaish-Linked Dr Shaheen On Red Fort...

‘She Wanted To Go Abroad, I Wasn’t Willing’: Ex-Husband Of Jaish-Linked Dr Shaheen On Red Fort...

Maharashtra: 2 Men Stab Groom At Amravati Wedding, Flee Away On Bike; Dramatic Drone Video Of 2KM...

Maharashtra: 2 Men Stab Groom At Amravati Wedding, Flee Away On Bike; Dramatic Drone Video Of 2KM...