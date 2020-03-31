Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders FIR against Tablighi Jammat maulana for leading Nizamuddin congregation

After around 200 people took part in a religious congregation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered registration of an FIR against the Tablighi Jammat maulana for leading a congregation in West Nizamuddin in South Delhi.
After many who attended congregation in West Nizamuddin showed symptoms of coronavirus, Delhi government has also decided to launch a house-to-house mapping exercise in two nearby colonies on Tuesday to check for coronavirus cases.
On Monday, the Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West in south Delhi. According to Delhi Police around 400 people were part of the religious gathering at Markaz building in Nizamuddin amid the coronavirus lockdown.
After Delhi witnessed 87 coronavirus cases, Nizamuddin emerged as a hotspot after a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Tableeghi Jamaat earlier this month, violated the lockdown conditions and several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering.
Six persons from Telangana who attended the religious prayer in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, have died of coronavirus, Telangana Chief Minister's office (CMO) said on Monday.
Earlier this month, Delhi Government had banned religious, social, cultural and political gatherings as well as protests comprising more than 50 people till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Also nationwide restrictions were imposed on the movement of people for 21 days from Wednesday to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Union Home Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases to 1,251 as on Monday.
(Inputs from Agencies)
