Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders FIR against Tablighi Jammat maulana for leading Nizamuddin congregation

After around 200 people took part in a religious congregation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered registration of an FIR against the Tablighi Jammat maulana for leading a congregation in West Nizamuddin in South Delhi.

After many who attended congregation in West Nizamuddin showed symptoms of coronavirus, Delhi government has also decided to launch a house-to-house mapping exercise in two nearby colonies on Tuesday to check for coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West in south Delhi. According to Delhi Police around 400 people were part of the religious gathering at Markaz building in Nizamuddin amid the coronavirus lockdown.