What Nizamuddin mosque organisers did was Jahalat: Twitter fumes after 6 people die of coronavirus in Telangana

There has been a lot of outrage over the deaths of six people from Telangana, whom the government says, participated in a religious congragation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area.
Over 2,000 delegates, including those from Indonesia and Malaysia, had attended the congregation of Tablighe-Jamaat, a Muslim religious organisation, from March 1 to 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on March 22.
According to residents, many people continued to stay at the Jamaat's 'Markaj' (Centre) even after the congregation had wound up.
A lot of people have questioned the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal for its inaction, although the latter has said stern 'action' will be taken against those people who organised the gathering.
Kejriwal has ordered the registration of a FIR against a maulana who had led the congregation; the government will also launch a house-to-house mapping exercise in two nearby colonies to check for coronavirus cases. The Delhi Police, CRPF officials and medical teams went to the locality late on Sunday night after reports surfaced that many people were showing symptoms of the disease.
Some people feel that the unplanned lockdown forced people to stay inside the mosque.
However, this how most people on Twitter have reacted.
While most of them shared S Irfan Habib's sentiment, others wanted action taken against Kejriwal as well
At least 100 people were tested. The results are expected on Tuesday. Alarm bells started ringing after a man in his 60s, who had attended the congregation, succumbed to corona in Srinagar last week.
The congregation was attended by preachers from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Dubai, Uzbekistan and Malaysia. About 600 Indians from different parts of the country also participated. The Indian members of the group left on trains and flights. Hotels in the area that had housed people from the congregation have been sealed.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)