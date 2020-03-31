What Nizamuddin mosque organisers did was Jahalat: Twitter fumes after 6 people die of coronavirus in Telangana

There has been a lot of outrage over the deaths of six people from Telangana, whom the government says, participated in a religious congragation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

Over 2,000 delegates, including those from Indonesia and Malaysia, had attended the congregation of Tablighe-Jamaat, a Muslim religious organisation, from March 1 to 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on March 22.

According to residents, many people continued to stay at the Jamaat's 'Markaj' (Centre) even after the congregation had wound up.

A lot of people have questioned the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal for its inaction, although the latter has said stern 'action' will be taken against those people who organised the gathering.