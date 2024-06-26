Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Brought To Rouse Avenue Court For Hearing In Excise Policy Case; VIDEO

New Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal was brought to Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday. He will be produced by CBI for a hearing in the liquor policy case. The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday examined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the Excise Policy case.

#WATCH | Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal brought to Rouse Avenue Court. He will be produced by CBI for a hearing in the liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/8Aokm7RNfG — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Excise Policy money laundering case on March 21, 2024, and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case.

The probe agency on Tuesday also got permission for Arvind Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court on Wednesday. He will be produced before the concerned court on Wednesday.

According to the CBI sources, he is likely to be officially arrested in the case before the court today.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Lawyer also posted on X and said, "The dirty tricks of the Modi government fears the release of Arvind Kejriwal by SC has asked to CBI to make arrest in the same matter almost a year after he joined the investigation. What it shows nothing changed the vindictive mindset of BJ. Shame."

Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail Order

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail order passed by the trial court, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfilment of twin conditions of section 45 of Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order.

The vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, while passing the order, said that documents and arguments were not appreciated properly by the trial court.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti observed that the decision of the High Court to grant an interim stay on Kejriwal's bail without passing a final order in the matter was "unusual".

"In stay matters, judgments are not reserved but passed on the spot. What has happened here is unusual. We will have it (case before it) the day after," the bench said.

On June 21, the High Court ordered the grant of an interim stay on bail while reserving its order and asked both sides to file their written submissions by Monday. Kejriwal then filed an appeal in the top court against the High Court order.

The apex court then said that it would be appropriate to wait for the final order, which is to be pronounced by the High Court in a day or two.

On June 20, the trial judge granted bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case. The next day, the ED moved an urgent petition before the High Court challenging the bail order. The High Court heard both sides extensively reserve orders on the ED's application to stay the bail order and halted the release of Kejriwal until the pronouncement of its order.

(with inputs from ANI)