Delhi: CJP Leaders Skip Crime Branch Summons, Appear Before Special Executive Magistrate After Release From Judicial Custody

PM

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in Delhi on Friday, following their release from judicial custody in connection with a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to the media after coming out of Mandir Marg Police Station, Ranka said the verification of their sureties had been completed and the next hearing was scheduled for the third week of November.

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“Today, there was the verification process for our sureties. It all went well. And we have been given the next date, which is in the third week of November,” he said.

Crime Branch summons activists for questioning

The two leaders, along with activist Ajinkya Shinde, had been summoned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning on Thursday but failed to appear. They subsequently sought additional time from the investigating agency.

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The Crime Branch had called the three activists to its Rajouri Garden office. Although no fresh notice had been issued for Friday, they had been asked to appear for questioning between 10 am and 4 pm. Their appearance before the agency was expected to depend on their decision and the timing of the SEM court proceedings.

Court grants release on bonds

Earlier, SEM Ritu Raj ordered the release of Das and Ranka after accepting their personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each and written undertakings to maintain peace and abide by the law.

The court directed them to attend every hearing and refrain from calling for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is formally denotified in accordance with the law. They also undertook to ensure that future demonstrations remained within the constitutional framework.

Inquiry into Jantar Mantar protest continues

The two were detained over an October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, which police said was no longer a designated protest site. The SEM court clarified that the inquiry would continue in accordance with the law.