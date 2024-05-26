Delhi Children's Hospital Fire: 'Had Saved Money For Baby, Didn't Know She Would Be Dead', Says Girl's Father In Heartbreaking Video

A shattered father held the children's hospital responsible for the fire that killed 7 infants in Delhi on Saturday night | X | PTI

New Delhi: At least 7 new borns were killed after fire broke out at a children's hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar. The Delhi Fire Services officials said that a blaze erupted at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar area around 11:30 pm on Saturday and then spread to two adjacent buildings.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the hospital but seven of them died. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, informed the fire officials.

However, the tragic incident took away both the lives of the infants and the dreams and happiness of their parents.

A heartbreaking video of a father who lost her daughter in the tragic fire incident at the hospital surfaced on social media. The man lost his 12-day-old daughter in the fire incident and demanded action against the hospital for the tragic fire.

"The girl was 12-day-old. I consider the baby care responsible and also the hospital which referred here. I want justice for all the babies. I request the PM and the CM to ensure justice. I had saved money for the baby. I did not know that she would die," says the shattered man in the video.

PM Posts About Tragic Incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 26) announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased in the fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi. Prime Minister also called the incident as "heart-rending" and expressed sadness.

"In the wake of the fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi, the Prime Minister has announced that an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to each of those injured," the Prime Ministers' office posted on X.