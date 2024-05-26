Delhi Fire: At Least 6 Children Dead, 12 Rescued After Massive Blaze Engulfs New Born Baby Care Hospital In Vivek Vihar; Devastating Visuals Surface |

Delhi: A devastating fire at the New Born Baby Care hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Saturday night resulted in the death of at least six children. Out of the 12 children rescued, one remains on a ventilator and five others are hospitalised. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) responded swiftly, deploying nine fire trucks to extinguish the blaze, according to a report in ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar



As per a Fire Officer, Fire was extinguished completely, 11-12 people were rescued and taken to hospital and further details are awaited.



(Video source - Fire Department) https://t.co/lHzou6KkHH pic.twitter.com/pE95ffjm9p — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

The fire erupted in the three-storey building, which was quickly engulfed in flames. The police reported that the children were rescued from the upper floors. DFS chief Atul Garg while speaking to the media mentioned that they received the distress call around midnight, stating, "The call was about a fire at a baby care centre. There are multiple babies inside. The firemen are working there. The fire is being doused and the children are being rescued."

Locals Rushed To Scene For Rescue

Locals played a crucial role in the rescue efforts, as videos from the scene depicted them climbing grill bars and ladders to reach the upper floors, where they carried newborns to safety. The fire, which also spread to adjacent buildings, was eventually controlled in time to prevent further damage.

Horrible news about massive fire at a New Born Child Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar, East Delhi at midnight due to multiple oxygen cylinder blasts. Common people and Fire Brigade extinguished the fire after nearly 3/4 hours. 12 new born babies rescued but hearing a terrible news. pic.twitter.com/WjLE5q1c7c — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 25, 2024

Fire Officer Rajesh provided more details to ANI, stating, “At 11:32 pm, the Fire Service Control Room received information about a fire at the hospital. Fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire was completely extinguished. Two buildings were affected by the fire: the hospital and two floors of a residential building on the right side. Approximately 11-12 people were rescued and taken to the hospital. Further details will be shared later.”

The children were transported to the East Delhi Advance NICU hospital following the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.