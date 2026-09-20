Delhi CEO Clarifies SIR Notices: No Automatic Deletion of Names, Including for High-Profile Voters; Data Correction Process Underway

Union Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several other prominent personalities are among voters issued notices as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi.

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Jaishankar's wife Kyoko S Jaishankar, Kejriwal's family members, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his family, CBI Director Praveen Sood and his family, former Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his wife, and former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and members of her family have also received notices, according to details cited in connection with the verification exercise.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Sunday issued a clarification amid reports about notices being served to voters. It said notices were being generated for electors who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last intensive revision or whose records showed logical discrepancies in such linking.

The CEO's office stressed that receiving a notice does not mean that a voter's name will be deleted from the electoral roll. It said no name can be deleted without allowing the elector to be heard and passing a proper speaking and appealable order.

Voters receiving notices can submit replies and requisite documents to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or Booth Level Officer. The CEO said the prescribed list of documents is indicative and not exhaustive, with final decisions to be taken on a case-by-case basis.

Disposal of the notices is scheduled to be completed by October 29, while the final electoral roll is slated for publication on November 4.