Delhi Car Blast: PM Modi Visits LNJP Hospital, Meets Victims A Day After Vowing Justice - Check Visuals

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met victims of the Red Fort blast in Delhi at the LNJP Hospital, shortly after returning from Bhutan. He is also set to chair a high-level security meeting later today. Visuals from inside the hospital have surfaced.
PM Modi To Chair CCS Meet
PM Modi is also scheduled to chair both the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and a cabinet meeting at 5:30 pm to review the situation and discuss further course of action in the investigation.
