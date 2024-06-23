Delhi Burger King Shooting: Suspect 'Lady Don' Caught On CCTV At Jammu's Katra Railway Station

Suspect 'Lady Don' Caught On CCTV At Jammu's Katra Railway Station | X

Delhi: Lady Don Anu Dhankar, the woman accused of honey-trapping the man who was killed in a chilling shootout at a Burger King outlet in Delhi, was seen at Jammu and Kashmir's Katra Railway Station on Thursday (June 20) morning. Delhi Police is actively looking for this Lady Don in a recent shootout that took place at a Burger King outlet. The woman was caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the station in Jammu and Kashmir while trying to escape.

The woman has been identified as Anu Dhankar (24), who boarded the Mumbai-bound Swaraj Express with her luggage on Thursday morning. CCTV footage from the railway station showed Anu moving swiftly towards the train with her face covered by a scarf. There are reports that she also used the Wi-Fi service at her accommodation in Katra at around 9:30 AM on the same day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About The Firing Incident At Burger King

On Tuesday (June 18), a man named Aman Joon (26) was brutally killed by shooting him with 38 bullets while he was seated with Anu Dhankar inside the Burger King outlet in the J Block of Delhi's Rajouri Garden area. The CCTV footage of the incident showed Anu sitting with Aman Joon when the gunmen opened fire inside the outlet.

Lady Don's Connection To Himanshu Bhau

During the investigation, police revealed that Anu Dhankar is connected to Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau. As per the police, 'Lady Don' is suspected of luring Aman to meet her at the Burger King restaurant in Rajouri Garden area where he was killed. The shootout is said to be an outcome of an ongoing gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.

Gang War Between Ashok Pradhan And Neeraj Bawana

The fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, a close aide of Bawana, claimed responsibility for the killing of Aman Joon in a social media post. He said that his gang had avenged the killing of Neeraj Bawana's cousin Shakti Singh in October 2020. The police investigation has revealed that Aman Joon had provided information on Shakti Singh's whereabouts to Ashok Pradhan.