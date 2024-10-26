Delhi Burger King Shooting: 'Lady Don' Who Lured Shooting Victim To Rajouri Garden Outlet Arrested In UP

Delhi Burger King Shooting: 'Lady Don' Who Lured Shooting Victim To Burger King Arrested In UP |

Anu Dhankar, a 19-year-old 'lady don' linked to the murder of 26-year-old Aman Joon at a Delhi Burger King outlet in June, was arrested on Friday in Uttar Pradesh as she attempted to cross the border into Nepal. CCTV footage showed Aman entering the Burger King in Rajouri Garden and sitting at a table where Anu was already waiting. Moments later, several men approached and shot Aman multiple times, while Anu reportedly fled with his phone and wallet.

VIDEO | Annu Dhankar, the alleged girlfriend of gangster Himanshu Bhau and an active member of the gang, was arrested from Indo-Nepal Border by Special Cell (NR) of Delhi Police on Friday (Oct 25). She is the prime accused in the Burger King shooting case.



Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was an act of revenge for a 2020 killing in Haryana. Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, suspected to be residing in Portugal, claimed responsibility for Aman's death on social media, identifying it as retribution for the murder of our brother Shakti Dada. Bhau warned that others involved would also face consequences.

Nicknamed 'Lady Don' within her circle, Anu, who is also alleged to be Himanshu Bhau's girlfriend reportedly told police that Bhau had promised her a luxurious life in America for her involvement. Following Aman's murder, Anu visited her rented accommodation in Mukherjee Nagar to collect her belongings and then travelled across several cities to evade police, according to an NDTV report.

She took a bus to Chandigarh and later moved between Amritsar, Katra, and Jalandhar. After a brief return to Chandigarh, she then stayed in Haridwar for a few days before relocating to Kota, Rajasthan, where she remained hidden for the next four months.

During her time on the run, Anu received financial support from Bhau, police revealed. On October 22, Bhau advised her to move again as the case appeared to be cooling off, arranging for her to leave for the United States via a Nepal-Dubai route. Anu then travelled to Lucknow, intending to cross into Nepal from Lakhimpur Kheri, where she was detained by the Delhi Police’s special cell.

Police have disclosed that Anu has a criminal record and was previously involved in orchestrating gunfire at Maturam Halwai in January.