Delhi: BJP's Uttar Pradesh core committee holds six-hour-long meeting to finalize new state cabinet

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh core committee held a six-hour-long crucial meeting on Wednesday to discuss the formation of government in the state.

After registering a thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a meeting was held at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday to finalize the new state cabinet.

BJP National President JP Nadda, national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, UP Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Dinesh Sharma who were deputy chief ministers in the outgoing state government attended the meeting where names of 36 candidates for Uttar Pradesh Legislative council were also discussed.

Discussions were also held on the names of prominent faces who will be invited for the swearing-in ceremony, which, according to sources, is likely to be held after Holi.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 07:17 AM IST