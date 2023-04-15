Delhi: BJP leader Surender Matiala shot dead in Dwarka by unidentified assailants

In a brazen attack, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was fatally shot in his office on Friday evening. The victim, identified as 60-year-old Surender Kumar, also known as Surender Matiala, was the President of the BJP Kisan Morcha of Najafgarh.

Reports suggest that the attack was carried out by unidentified assailants on a motorbike, who reportedly fled the scene after committing the crime.

Manhunt launched to nap the culprits

The incident was reported from the Bindapur police station's jurisdiction, and the police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits.

"Surender Kumar was sitting in his office at the time of the incident. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. At this stage, the motive is not clear. We are investigating from all angles," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan said.

"Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits," he said further, adding that further investigation is going on.