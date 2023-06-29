Delhi: Bharat Soka Gakkai Organises Symposium To Shape Women Leaders & Their Future |

New Delhi: Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG), an organization dedicated to empowering individuals in India, organized an impactful symposium on June 28, 2023, at Chinmaya Mission Auditorium in New Delhi. The symposium, titled "Transforming Lives: Women as Catalysts for Social Change," aimed to highlight the pivotal role of women in shaping a better future and the need for women leaders in creating a new age.

The symposium brought together a distinguished line-up of speakers who are an example in themselves of women’s leadership. Rashi Ahuja, Director, BSG welcoming the speakers and attendees at the symposium, shared her belief that women are architects of social change.

Pranjal Patil, District Magistrate of Shahdara District, East Delhi, Chief Guest of the event shared her experiences and highlighted the power of administrative roles in driving societal progress. She said, “A desire to grow should come from within. But we all can become a catalyst for empowering each other. Women’s empowerment is an act of embracing ourselves unconditionally and a self-assurance of transforming the world for the entire sisterhood and humanity.”

Radhika Bharat Ram, Joint Vice Chairperson of The Shri Ram Schools, and Founder of KARM Fellowship for Young Indian Women, said in her keynote speech: “Women have consistently been at the forefront of driving social change, playing a pivotal role in advocating for inclusivity and equality. They not only work towards advancing their own cause but also improving the lives of people from all backgrounds. Women understand that progress encompasses everyone, regardless of gender, race, religion, or social standing.”

Priyanka Bhatia, Co-founder of Women on Wealth (WOW) emphasized the importance of financial empowerment and its impact on women's lives as a crucial step towards social change.

She said, “Empowering Women is possible when we break the Cycle of Financial Regrets. As we push for progress, let us remember that we are the last generation to face these regrets. Together, we aim for every household to have a financially educated woman leading the way to a brighter future!"

Shreya Poonja, model, and First Runner-up of Femina Miss India 2023 inspired the audience through a narration of her journey and emphasized the importance of representation and breaking stereotypes in the entertainment industry.

She said, “For a society to grow in all aspects, woman empowerment is a must. To globally empower women, we must give them decision-making power, educate them and give them equal opportunities.”

''Women are natural peacemakers''

Vishesh Gupta, as Chairperson of BSG, extended a heartfelt vote of thanks to all the speakers and attendees for their contribution to the symposium. Gupta acknowledged the transformative power of women's leadership. He said, “Women are the catalysts for social change, they are natural peacemakers. Their leadership, compassion, and unyielding commitment have the power to break barriers and create inclusive societies. By acknowledging and amplifying the impact of women's efforts, we can inspire others to take action and create a world where everyone can reach their full potential.”

About BSG

Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG): The word ‘Soka’ in Soka Gakkai means ‘Value Creation’ and ‘Gakkai’ means ‘Organization’. Since its inception in 1986, BSG has been making consistent efforts in empowering individuals, particularly women, and youth, and promoting a culture of respect and sustainability as an essential part of its mission.

BSG also had a sustainability exhibition titled ‘Seeds of Hope & Action: Making the SDGs a Reality’ on display at the venue. This exhibition showcases examples of ordinary individuals who have made concrete efforts toward achieving a more sustainable community. The exhibition was greatly appreciated by the audience.

BSG is headquartered in New Delhi and represents genuine diversity, inclusivity, and equality. BSG holds a strong conviction that women play a crucial role as catalysts for social transformation. BSG’s membership encompasses 275,000 voluntary members spread across 600 towns and cities in India, more than 50% of whom are women.