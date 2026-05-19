Delhi AQI Turns Poor At 208, CAQM Enforces GRAP-I Curbs Across NCR | Representational Image

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday invoked all actions under Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire region as the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi increased to 208.

The Sub-Committee ordered the implementation of all GRAP-1 measures for Poor AQI (201–300), including basic controls like strict PUC (Pollution Under Control) norm enforcement, dust management at construction sites and mechanised street sweeping.

The Sub-Committee invoked GRAP-1 after reviewing the air quality scenario in the region and India Meteorological Department (IMD)/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) forecast, a statement said.

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Meanwhile, as many as 39 violations across Construction and Demolition (C&D) sites, industrial sector and Diesel Generator (DG) sets were detected during 125 air quality-related inspections carried out by the flying squads of CAQM between April 29 and May 19.

The action included 20 inspections across C&D sites, 51 inspections across the industrial sector, and 54 inspections related to DG sets.

"Of the 39 violations reported, 10 pertained to C&D sites, 10 to industrial sector and 19 to DG set violations," the statement issued after the 131st meeting of the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) said.

"Based on the inspection reports for reported violations, closure of seven units/projects, sealing of 13 DG sets, issuance of 12 Show Cause Notices (SCNs), imposition of Environmental Compensation (EC) in four cases and issuance of advisory to units in three cases have been proposed," the statement said.

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"Out of the proposed enforcement actions, six actions have already been completed, while several other actions are under process," it added.

The Task Force also reviewed actions taken pursuant to the 130th ETF meeting and noted that all actionable cases pertaining to industrial sector, C&D sector and DG sets have been acted upon by the concerned agencies.

"A total of 17 resumption orders have also been issued after verification of compliance, including 13 pertaining to industrial units and four related to C&D sites across the NCR," the statement said.

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