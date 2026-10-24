Delhi AQI Improves To 190, Drops To 'Moderate' Category; Several Areas Remain 'Poor'

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 190 at 8 am on Saturday, placing the national capital in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), indicating a marginal improvement in air quality.

A day earlier, the national capital recorded an AQI of 223 at 7 am on Friday, falling in the 'poor' category and on Thursday, the national capital recorded an AQI of 226 also recoreded in 'poor' category.

Several Delhi Areas Continue To Record 'Poor' AQI

According to CPCB data, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 276, followed by Rohini at 239 and Punjabi Bagh at 251, all falling in the 'poor' category. Bawana recorded an AQI of 246, Patparganj 201, Alipur 258, Chandni Chowk 208, IIT Delhi 227 and NIH Narela 244, all in the 'poor' category.

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North Campus, DU 229 and R K Puram, Delhi 250, both also in the 'poor' category.

Meanwhile, Anand Vihar, Delhi recorded an AQI of 175 IGI Airport (T3) 174, JNU 179, IGNOU Maidan Garhi 146 all falling in the 'moderate' category.

Greater Noida and Noida recorded an AQI of 159 and 189, both falling under the 'moderate' category.

Delhi Residents Say Pollution Levels Are Manageable

A local Tushar while talking to ANI said he don't really see much poulltion and another local, Kamal said the pollution is quite moderate.

"Mostly I travel between Delhi and Kanpur and looking at the weather here, I don't really see much pollution. So maybe after Diwali, we might see some impact from the fireworks. But for now, I don't really notice any major difference in the pollution. So I think the weather is fine right now. The visibility is pretty clear here," Tushar said.

"The pollution is medium right now, not too bad. You can breathe easily at the moment, there isn't that much pollution," Kamal said.

GRAP Stage-I Invoked Across Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as air quality remained in the 'poor' category.

The decision was taken after the GRAP sub-committee reviewed the air quality situation across the region at a meeting and assessed the need for preventive measures to curb further deterioration. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police held an inter-state coordination meeting to review measures under GRAP Stage-I.

Traffic Police Review Pollution Control Measures

During the meeting, authorities discussed diverting non-compliant buses at Delhi's borders, enforcing vehicle entry restrictions from November 1 to January 31, checking pollution certificates, and curbing road dust and construction-related pollution.

Agencies were directed to ensure the time-bound implementation of CAQM guidelines and strengthen real-time coordination to improve enforcement and prevent further deterioration in air quality.

Several Areas Recorded High AQI On Friday

On Friday, according to CPCB data, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 284, Rohini 281, Punjabi Bagh 275, Bawana 269, Patparganj 263, Alipur 257, Chandni Chowk 245 and Aya Nagar 231; all were recorded in the 'poor' category.

CPCB's AQI Classification

Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)