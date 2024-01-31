Delhi Animal Cruelty: 2 Students Trap Mouse In Box & Kill It By Pouring Boiling Water Over It; Capture Horrifying Act On Camera

Freepik

In a bloodcurdling incident, two students of Delhi Technological University killed a mouse by trapped it in a plastic box and pouring boiling water in it. The students also made video of the disturbing act and also mockingly carried out a funeral of the dead mouse. The videos were posted it on social media.

Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) filed a complaint against the perpetrators with at Shahbad Dairy police station in Delhi after the disturbing incident was brought to the light by a whistleblower.

Warning: Following video contains disturbing imagery. Discretion advised.

"After learning about Delhi Technological University students’ cruel act caught on tape, PETA India lodged a complaint with Delhi police leading to an FIR against the perpetrators for scalding the mouse to death," PETA said on Instagram.

According to PETA, a first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, (IPC) and Section 11(1) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against the students.

It remained unclear what motivated the students to engage in such a cruel act against the helpless mouse. Citing research, the animal rights group said that harming animals indicated deep psychological disturbance, and that those who committed cruelty towards them who move on to hurting other animals, including humans.