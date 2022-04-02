'Delhi and Punjab sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat': AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in Ahmedabad

After forming its government sucessfully in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann began 'Tiranga Yatra' as part of their roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday.

During the 2 Km roadshow, Bhagwant Mann said, "Delhi and Punjab sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat."

Their rally comes in the wake of assembly elections in Gujarat which are scheduled to take place in the latter part of this year.

Before conducting the roadshow, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann visited Sabarmati Ashram here as part of their two-day visit to the city, and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Kejriwal, who is Delhi chief minister and AAP's national convener, and Mann, who took oath as Punjab chief minister last month, together visited Hriday Kunj, a place inside the ashram premises, where Mahatma Gandhi used to live.

Their visit to the state is being viewed as an attempt to prepare the groundwork for the party in the state, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held by the end of this year. AAP registered a historic win in Punjab Assembly polls last month by bagging a three-fourths majority with 92 seats.

#WATCH | "...Delhi and Punjab sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat..." says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as he holds a roadshow with AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Ahmedabad



Gujarat Assembly elections are due in the latter part of this year

In the visitors' book, Kejriwal said he felt blessed to be born in a country, where Gandhiji took birth.

"This ashram is a spiritual place. It seems as if Gandhiji's soul resides here. Coming here gives a spiritual feeling. I consider myself blessed that I was born in the country in which Gandhiji was born," Kejriwal wrote in the visitors' diary.

While, Mann wrote in the diary, "Today, while visiting Gandhi Ashram, got to see many things that were used during the freedom struggle of the country, such as Gandhi's handwritten letter, original spinning wheel, and many other things related to his life." "Today, while living in a free country, we have to remember the sacrifice of those fellow revolutionaries," he added.

"I come from a land of shaheeds like Lala Lajpat Rai, Madanlal Dhingra, Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Kartar Singh Sarabha. In every village, you will find the 'parvane' who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom," Mann told reporters.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 05:35 PM IST