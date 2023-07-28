Delhi Amendment Bill To Be Taken Up in Parliament Next Week

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan |

New Delhi: The Delhi (Amendment) Bill replacing a Central ordinance is among the government business listed in the Rajya Sabha for the next week by Minister of State V Muraleedharan. It will be followed by the discussion in the Lok Sabha after the passage by the Rajya Sabha.

A political dramatic confrontation between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA block. One of the constituents of the I.N.D.I.A block, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will be directly affected if the legislation is passed in Parliament. The opposition has consistently criticised the bill, labeling it as an "attack" on India's federal structure.

The Union Cabinet reportedly approved on Tuesday the Bill aimed at replacing the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi. Congress has opposed the Bill saying that how can a bill can be passed if the motion of no-confidence is pending in the administration.

